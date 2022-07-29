Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 334,588 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,588 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,874. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.97. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

