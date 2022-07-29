Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Takes Position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,053,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,754,000. Flex LNG makes up 5.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 1.98% of Flex LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 30.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 135.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equities cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Flex LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DNB Markets cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flex LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Flex LNG Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FLNG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,419. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 50.70%. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter.

Flex LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

