MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MNSKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MoneySuperMarket.com from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on MoneySuperMarket.com from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 265 ($3.19) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

MoneySuperMarket.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Friday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a 52 week low of 15.60 and a 52 week high of 15.60.

