Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

Shares of MCO opened at $306.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

