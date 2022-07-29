Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.30

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LON MGAM opened at GBX 314 ($3.78) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 302.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of £896.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,262.50. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 248 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 433 ($5.22).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

