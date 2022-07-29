Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 153,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

