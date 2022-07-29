Morgan Stanley Trims Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Price to $58.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

