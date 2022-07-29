Morgan Stanley Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a maintains rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.64. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

