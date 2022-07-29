Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

