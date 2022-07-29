MorphoSys (MOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 148.32% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MorphoSys Trading Down 8.3 %
MOR stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.13. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.15.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
