Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,625 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4,215.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,253,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,817,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $318,345.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,509.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,233,591.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,172 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

