Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4,205.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,033,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $177.43 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.28.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

