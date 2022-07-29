MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Lessened by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,252 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $4,679,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

