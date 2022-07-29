MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Maintains Rating from UBS Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.00.
MSCI Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.69. 4,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MSCI Company Profile
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
