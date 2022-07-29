NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.03. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

