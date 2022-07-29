National Bank Financial Cuts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$20.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,677. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.