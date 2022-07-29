National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 276,423 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 276,423 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.17% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $127,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,957,000 after purchasing an additional 764,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.4 %
CP traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $78.65. 90,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
