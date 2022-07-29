National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 499.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,976 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE LMT traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.76. 27,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.