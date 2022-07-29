National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 499.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,976 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.76. 27,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

