National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 471,082 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 278.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,082 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $58,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

