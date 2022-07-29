National Bankshares Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.90.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.27. 2,569,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,919. The company has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.86. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

Insider Activity

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.1032024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 250,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$946,262,410.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,720,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,286,152.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

