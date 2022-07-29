Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $4.69 on Monday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neonode

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.