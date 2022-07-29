Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $18,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.24. 302,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
