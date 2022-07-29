Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $18,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.24. 302,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nestlé

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

