Netrum Market Cap Achieves $30,839.67 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $30,839.67 and approximately $59.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00243301 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Netrum Coin Profile
NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Netrum
Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.