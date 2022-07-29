New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

GBR opened at $1.45 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

