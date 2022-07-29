New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $36.60 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.80. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 12.7 %

NYSE:EDU opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.