New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Illinois Tool Works worth $130,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.42.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.87. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

