New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $178,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

