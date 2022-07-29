New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $160,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 168,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,443 shares of company stock worth $13,291,621 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

