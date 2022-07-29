New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Waste Management worth $117,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 3.3 %

WM stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

