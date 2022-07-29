New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,248 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of NXP Semiconductors worth $143,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $183.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average is $180.67.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

