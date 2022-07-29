Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 172,980 shares.The stock last traded at $21.17 and had previously closed at $20.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Newtek Business Services Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $507.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newtek Business Services
In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newtek Business Services
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,435,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 197,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after buying an additional 55,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.