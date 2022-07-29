Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 172,980 shares.The stock last traded at $21.17 and had previously closed at $20.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newtek Business Services Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newtek Business Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,435,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 197,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after buying an additional 55,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

