Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target Cut to €80.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €83.00 ($84.69) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut Nexans from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of Nexans stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. Nexans has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

