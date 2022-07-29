Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $21.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $192.78 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.55. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

