Next Level Private LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CII. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 996,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.