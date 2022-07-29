Next Level Private LLC Buys 6,109 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Davis Select Financial ETF comprises about 2.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC owned 1.18% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFNL stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

