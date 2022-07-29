Next Level Private LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

