Next Level Private LLC Invests $94,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 225,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

PSEC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

