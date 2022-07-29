Next Level Private LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,792,000 after buying an additional 245,408 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.07.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
