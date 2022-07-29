Next Level Private LLC Raises Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tupperware Brands worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.46. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at $313,867.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

