NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

