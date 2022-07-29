NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIHGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NMIH. Citigroup cut their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. NMI’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

