Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nocopi Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NNUP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.