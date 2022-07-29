Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 69,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

