Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $640,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.52. 13,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,312. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

