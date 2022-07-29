Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $209,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.74. 4,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,938. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

