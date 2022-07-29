Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

