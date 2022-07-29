Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 274 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,020. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.