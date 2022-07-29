Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Takes Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
USIG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 3,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,319. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
