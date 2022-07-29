Noodles & Company to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Noodles & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $4.92 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $225.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 47.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 409,342 shares of company stock worth $1,899,508 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

