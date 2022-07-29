Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 281.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,586,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

Shares of NSC opened at $244.83 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

